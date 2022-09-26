Is Bel Fuse (BELFB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Bel Fuse (BELFB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Bel Fuse is one of 658 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bel Fuse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BELFB's full-year earnings has moved 56.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BELFB has returned 89.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -34% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Bel Fuse is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.3%.

For Vipshop Holdings Limited, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bel Fuse is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 44.9% so far this year, meaning that BELFB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Vipshop Holdings Limited belongs to the Internet - Delivery Services industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #97. The industry has moved -9.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bel Fuse and Vipshop Holdings Limited as they could maintain their solid performance.





Zacks Investment Research

