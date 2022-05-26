Is Bel Fuse (BELFB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Bel Fuse (BELFB) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bel Fuse is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 663 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bel Fuse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BELFB's full-year earnings has moved 277.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BELFB has returned 21.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 28% on average. As we can see, Bel Fuse is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Limelight Networks (LLNW). The stock has returned 0.3% year-to-date.

In Limelight Networks' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Bel Fuse belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 36.7% so far this year, meaning that BELFB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Limelight Networks, however, belongs to the Internet - Services industry. Currently, this 48-stock industry is ranked #187. The industry has moved -30% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bel Fuse and Limelight Networks as they could maintain their solid performance.

