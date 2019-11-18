Is Bed Bath & Beyond Undervalued?

Yes, Bed Bath & BeyondÂ (NASDAQ: BBBY) looks slightly undervalued. As per Trefis, the price estimate of Bed Bath & Beyond’s Stock is $14, which is about 4% above the closing price on 13th November, 2019.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is an omnichannel retailer offering high quality and differentiated products, services and solutions for the home, and heart-felt life events. The Company sells a wide assortment of domestic merchandise and home furnishings and operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Harmon Face Values, buybuy BABY, and World Market Stores.

Trefis has a price estimate of $14 for Bed Bath & Beyondâs stock. We have detailed the key components ofÂ Bed Bath & Beyondâs Valuation in an interactive dashboard, Bed Bath & Beyondâs (BBBY) Valuation: Cheap or Expensive? along with our forecast for the full year 2019.

#1 Estimating Bed Bath & Beyondâs Revenues:

Total Revenue has fallen primarily due to the fall seen in the revenue from Bed Bath & Beyond stores. Total Revenue fell from $12.2 billion in FY 2016 to $12 billion in FY 2018. Trefis estimates revenue to fall to around $11.6 billion for FY 2019 (ended February 2020).

Revenue from Bed Bath & Beyond Stores has fallen primarily due to a fall in comparable sales reduction in stores. Revenue fell from $8.3 billion in 2016 to $7.9 billion in 2018. Trefis estimates revenue of around $7.6 billion for FY 2019 (ended February 2020).

Revenue from Christmas Tree Shops has increased slightly due to a small increase in stores offset by a decrease in average revenue per store. Revenue increased from $1.56 billion in 2016 to $1.59 billion in 2018. Trefis estimates revenue of around $1.53 billion for FY 2019 (ended February 2020).

Revenue from Harmon Stores has increased slightly due to a small increase in stores offset by a decrease in average revenue per store. Revenue increased from $105.8 million in 2016 to $110.7 million in 2018. Trefis estimates revenue of around $105.2 million for FY 2019 (ended February 2020).

Revenue from buybuy Baby Stores has increasedÂ due to an increase in stores slightly offset by a decrease in average revenue per store. Revenue increased from $1.22 billion in 2016 to $1.34 billion in 2018. Trefis estimates revenue of around $1.35 billion for FY 2019 (ended February 2020).

Revenue from World Market Stores has fallen slightly due to a small decrease in average revenue per store. Revenue decreased from $1.08 billion in 2016 to $1.06 billion in 2018. Trefis estimates revenue of around $1.06 billion for FY 2019 (ended February 2020).

#2 Estimating Bed Bath & Beyondâs Net Income:

There was a Net Loss in FY 2018 primarily due to the goodwill impairment of $509 million in Q4 of FY 2018. In Q1 2019Â and Q2 2019 we saw a goodwill impairment for $401 million and $28 million respectively. We expect Net Income to be around $200 million in FY 2019 (ended February 2020).

#3 Deriving Bed Bath & Beyondâs EPS Figure:

Bed Bath & Beyond has regularly invested in share repurchases to boost shareholder returns. Shares outstanding are likely to be around 123.3 million at the end of FY 2019.

This would enable it to report an EPS figure of $1.62 in FY 2019 (ended February 2020).

#4 Price Estimate by Trefis:

As per Bed Bath & Beyond’s Valuation by Trefis, we have a price estimate of $14 per share.Â The stock price estimate is arrived using the discounted cash flow valuation technique, which you can find in the detailed financial model here. Based on a projected EPS of $1.62/share and stock price estimate of $14/share, Bed Bath & Beyond’s implied price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple stands at 8.7x. Its P/E multiple is lower than the multiples of its near competitors i.e. Best Buy (13x) and Target (18x).

