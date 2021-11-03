Is Bed Bath & Beyond Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

Not content with issuing one piece of investor pleasing news, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) made several positive announcements on Tuesday after the close.

First off, the company announced it is partnering with Kroger, who will offer BBBY home and baby products for its customers both on the Kroger.com marketplace and via a select number of stores in which BBBY will have its own branded shop-in-shop.

Wall Street’s only BBBY bull B. Riley’s Susan Anderson thinks the new deal will be beneficial to both parties.

“We believe this partnership is unique in that Kroger gets the benefit of adding to its home and baby products, which could drive additional traffic to their site and stores, while BBBY benefits from additional traffic to its products,” the 5-star analyst opined.

The housewares retailer also announced the launch of a new digital marketplace where it will sell highly curated offerings from select third-party brand partners.

That’s not all. The company also disclosed it intends on repurchasing the rest of the $400 million in stock left from its $1 billion share repurchase program, thereby bringing the program to a close two years ahead of schedule.

“We believe this signals strong management confidence that they are on track with the turnaround,” noted Anderson, who sticks with a Buy rating and $28 price target. There’s now upside of 45% from current levels, after BBBY’s army of retail investors took the announcements as a Buy sign. (To watch Anderson’s track record, click here)

Reviving memories from its periods as a 2021 meme stock favorite, BBBY shares took off to the tune of ~40% at Wednesday’s open, bringing the stock firmly into green territory after tumbling by 69% since late-January’s highs.

That said, one analyst taking a more measured view is Baird’s Justin Kleber, who notes that while he is “intrigued by the long-term optionality of these new sales channels, the moves speak to a business still struggling to generate deeper engagement/traction with customers.”

Kleber thinks the share gains are not uncommon following the January and June short squeezes. And while he admits the “accelerated buyback is sizable,” the stock's spike comes across as extreme and does not reflect “material fundamental traction” with 3Q to-date data showing that comps remain “under pressure.”

Nevertheless, the analyst feels a bump to the price target is merited and the figure moves from $19 to $22. Kleber’s rating stays a Neutral (i.e., Hold). (To watch Kleber’s track record, click here)

Almost all other analysts strike a more bearish tone; the stock’s Moderate Sell consensus is based on 6 Sells, 3 Holds and Anderson’s Buy. Shares are expected to change hands for a 5% discount a year from now, given the average price target currently stands at $18.33. (See BBBY stock analysis on TipRanks)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

