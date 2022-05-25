Is Beazer Homes USA (BZH) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Beazer Homes USA (BZH). BZH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 2.35, while its industry has an average P/E of 4.31. Over the past 52 weeks, BZH's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.16 and as low as 2.17, with a median of 4.64.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BZH's P/B ratio of 0.58. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.04. Over the past year, BZH's P/B has been as high as 1.19 and as low as 0.55, with a median of 0.81.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BZH has a P/S ratio of 0.21. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.55.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BZH has a P/CF ratio of 2.55. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.57. BZH's P/CF has been as high as 7.99 and as low as 2.44, with a median of 4.42, all within the past year.

Another great Building Products - Home Builders stock you could consider is MI Homes (MHO), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Additionally, MI Homes has a P/B ratio of 0.73 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.04. For MHO, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.52, as low as 0.68, with a median of 1.11 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Beazer Homes USA and MI Homes strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BZH and MHO look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

