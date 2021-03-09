Is Beazer Homes (BZH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Beazer Homes (BZH). BZH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.33, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.41. Over the last 12 months, BZH's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.09 and as low as 2.31, with a median of 8.40.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BZH's P/B ratio of 0.90. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BZH's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.27. Over the past 12 months, BZH's P/B has been as high as 1.03 and as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.68.

Finally, we should also recognize that BZH has a P/CF ratio of 6.83. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 8.76. Within the past 12 months, BZH's P/CF has been as high as 8.41 and as low as -6.07, with a median of 6.59.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Beazer Homes's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BZH looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

