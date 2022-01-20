Is BCHYX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Mutual Fund Bond funds, consider American Century CA High Yield Municipals Investor (BCHYX) as a possibility. BCHYX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

American Century is based in Kansas City, MO, and is the manager of BCHYX. Since American Century CA High Yield Municipals Investor made its debut in December of 1986, BCHYX has garnered more than $949.79 million in assets. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 5.24%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 5.86%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, BCHYX's standard deviation comes in at 6.11%, compared to the category average of 12.37%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 5% compared to the category average of 10.45%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

BCHYX carries a beta of 0.75, meaning that the fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. With this in mind, it has a positive alpha of 0.03, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Ratings

However, it is worth noting that 49 % of the bonds in this fund are not ranked, so take the average quality level with a bit of caution.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, BCHYX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.49% compared to the category average of 0.80%. BCHYX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,500, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.

Bottom Line

Overall, American Century CA High Yield Municipals Investor ( BCHYX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, better downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

