Is BCB Bancorp NJ (BCBP) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. BCB Bancorp (BCBP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BCB Bancorp is a member of our Finance group, which includes 884 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BCB Bancorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCBP's full-year earnings has moved 10.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BCBP has gained about 20.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -12.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, BCB Bancorp is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA). The stock has returned 41.8% year-to-date.

For LPL Financial Holdings Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, BCB Bancorp belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, which includes 88 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 16.5% so far this year, so BCBP is performing better in this area.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. however, belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #87. The industry has moved -6% so far this year.

BCB Bancorp and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ (BCBP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.