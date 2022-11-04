Is BCB Bancorp NJ (BCBP) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BCB Bancorp (BCBP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BCB Bancorp is one of 886 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BCB Bancorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCBP's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BCBP has moved about 24.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -16.8%. This means that BCB Bancorp is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK). The stock has returned 13.9% year-to-date.

In CF Bankshares Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BCB Bancorp belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, which includes 88 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 14.8% so far this year, meaning that BCBP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. CF Bankshares Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track BCB Bancorp and CF Bankshares Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.