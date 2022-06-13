Is BCB Bancorp NJ (BCBP) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BCB Bancorp (BCBP) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BCB Bancorp is one of 892 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BCB Bancorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCBP's full-year earnings has moved 12.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BCBP has returned about 15.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -15.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BCB Bancorp is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.4%.

The consensus estimate for Banco Santander-Chile's current year EPS has increased 16.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, BCB Bancorp is a member of the Banks - Northeast industry, which includes 87 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 15.3% so far this year, so BCBP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Banco Santander-Chile, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 60-stock industry is ranked #94. The industry has moved -5.3% so far this year.

BCB Bancorp and Banco Santander-Chile could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

