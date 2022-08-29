Is BCB Bancorp NJ (BCBP) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. BCB Bancorp (BCBP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BCB Bancorp is one of 884 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BCB Bancorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCBP's full-year earnings has moved 15.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BCBP has returned 20.4% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 12.7%. This means that BCB Bancorp is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Banco De Chile (BCH). The stock has returned 24.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Banco De Chile's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, BCB Bancorp is a member of the Banks - Northeast industry, which includes 90 individual companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 13.8% this year, meaning that BCBP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Banco De Chile belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 66-stock industry is currently ranked #82. The industry has moved -6.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on BCB Bancorp and Banco De Chile as they attempt to continue their solid performance.







Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ (BCBP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Banco De Chile (BCH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.