Is BB Seguridade Participacoes (BBSEY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is one of 892 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBSEY's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BBSEY has returned about 40.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 17%. As we can see, BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bankinter SA (BKNIY). The stock has returned 15.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Bankinter SA's current year EPS has increased 8.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is a member of the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.6% so far this year, meaning that BBSEY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Bankinter SA, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 68-stock industry is ranked #61. The industry has moved -8.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on BB Seguridade Participacoes SA and Bankinter SA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





