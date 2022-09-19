Is BB Seguridade Participacoes (BBSEY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 884 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBSEY's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BBSEY has returned 48.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 15.1% on average. This means that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Citizens Financial Services (CZFS). The stock is up 18.5% year-to-date.

For Citizens Financial Services, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, BB Seguridade Participacoes SA belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.4% so far this year, meaning that BBSEY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Citizens Financial Services belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry. This 90-stock industry is currently ranked #15. The industry has moved -15.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track BB Seguridade Participacoes SA and Citizens Financial Services. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.