Is BB Seguridade Participacoes (BBSEY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is one of 889 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBSEY's full-year earnings has moved 381.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BBSEY has gained about 26% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -18%. This means that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Heritage Financial (HFWA) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.1%.

Over the past three months, Heritage Financial's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 28%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, BB Seguridade Participacoes SA belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, a group that includes 33 individual stocks and currently sits at #128 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.7% so far this year, meaning that BBSEY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Heritage Financial belongs to the Financial - Savings and Loan industry. This 32-stock industry is currently ranked #55. The industry has moved -17.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to BB Seguridade Participacoes SA and Heritage Financial as they could maintain their solid performance.

