Is Baytex Energy (BTEGF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Baytex Energy (BTEGF). BTEGF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.05, which compares to its industry's average of 7.56. BTEGF's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.39 and as low as 2, with a median of 6.30, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that BTEGF has a P/B ratio of 1.72. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.86. Over the past 12 months, BTEGF's P/B has been as high as 1.78 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.35.

Finally, we should also recognize that BTEGF has a P/CF ratio of 1.85. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 5.50. BTEGF's P/CF has been as high as 1.91 and as low as 1.07, with a median of 1.37, all within the past year.

If you're looking for another solid Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian value stock, take a look at Ovintiv (OVV). OVV is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Furthermore, Ovintiv holds a P/B ratio of 2.71 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.86. OVV's P/B has been as high as 2.84, as low as 1.38, with a median of 2.04 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Baytex Energy and Ovintiv's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BTEGF and OVV is an impressive value stock right now.

