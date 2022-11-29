Is Baytex Energy (BTEGF) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Baytex Energy (BTEGF) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Baytex Energy is one of 249 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Baytex Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTEGF's full-year earnings has moved 26.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BTEGF has moved about 61.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 40% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Baytex Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Par Petroleum (PARR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 42%.

The consensus estimate for Par Petroleum's current year EPS has increased 94.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Baytex Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 41.4% this year, meaning that BTEGF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Par Petroleum belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #22. The industry has moved +45.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Baytex Energy and Par Petroleum as they could maintain their solid performance.

