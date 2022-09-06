Is Baytex Energy (BTEGF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Baytex Energy (BTEGF). BTEGF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

We should also highlight that BTEGF has a P/B ratio of 1.50. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.54. BTEGF's P/B has been as high as 2.28 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.43, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BTEGF has a P/CF ratio of 2.70. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 3.67. Over the past 52 weeks, BTEGF's P/CF has been as high as 2.97 and as low as 1.07, with a median of 1.52.

If you're looking for another solid Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian value stock, take a look at Crescent Point Energy (CPG). CPG is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Crescent Point Energy also has a P/B ratio of 0.80 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.54. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.20, as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.79.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Baytex Energy and Crescent Point Energy's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BTEGF and CPG is an impressive value stock right now.



