Is Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BAMXF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.99 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.75. Over the last 12 months, BAMXF's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.48 and as low as 4.78, with a median of 5.78.

Another notable valuation metric for BAMXF is its P/B ratio of 0.65. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.19. Within the past 52 weeks, BAMXF's P/B has been as high as 0.75 and as low as 0.55, with a median of 0.66.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BAMXF has a P/S ratio of 0.41. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.62.

Finally, investors should note that BAMXF has a P/CF ratio of 3.24. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.61. BAMXF's P/CF has been as high as 3.80 and as low as 2.50, with a median of 3.29, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Bayerische Motoren Werke's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BAMXF is an impressive value stock right now.

