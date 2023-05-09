Is Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF). BAMXF is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.13 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.18. Over the past year, BAMXF's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.48 and as low as 3.09, with a median of 5.48.

Investors should also recognize that BAMXF has a P/B ratio of 0.70. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.55. Over the past 12 months, BAMXF's P/B has been as high as 0.71 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.52.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BAMXF has a P/S ratio of 0.47. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.51.

Finally, investors should note that BAMXF has a P/CF ratio of 2.61. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 5.71. BAMXF's P/CF has been as high as 2.67 and as low as 1.57, with a median of 1.91, all within the past year.

Investors could also keep in mind Yamaha Motor Co. (YAMHF), an Automotive - Foreign stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Additionally, Yamaha Motor Co. has a P/B ratio of 1.08 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.55. For YAMHF, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.16, as low as 0.78, with a median of 0.95 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Bayerische Motoren Werke and Yamaha Motor Co. are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BAMXF and YAMHF sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

