Is Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 108 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAMXF's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BAMXF has moved about 10.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 12.9%. As we can see, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ford Motor Company (F). The stock is up 8.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Ford Motor Company's current year EPS has increased 6.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.8% so far this year, meaning that BAMXF is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Ford Motor Company belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry. This 20-stock industry is currently ranked #92. The industry has moved -24.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and Ford Motor Company. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.