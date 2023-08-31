Is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY). BMWYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.54, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.33. BMWYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.63 and as low as 4.12, with a median of 5.84, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that BMWYY has a P/B ratio of 0.62. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.81. Over the past year, BMWYY's P/B has been as high as 0.62 and as low as 0.48, with a median of 0.56.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BMWYY is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.