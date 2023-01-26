Is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 122 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMWYY's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BMWYY has returned 12.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 50.1% on average. As we can see, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CarParts.com (PRTS). The stock is up 10.2% year-to-date.

For CarParts.com, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 58.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 37.6% so far this year, so BMWYY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, CarParts.com belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. This 62-stock industry is currently ranked #157. The industry has moved -29.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR and CarParts.com as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

