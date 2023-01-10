Is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR is one of 123 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMWYY's full-year earnings has moved 9.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BMWYY has moved about 7.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -53.2%. As we can see, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

AEye, Inc. (LIDR) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19%.

The consensus estimate for AEye, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 17.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 39.7% so far this year, meaning that BMWYY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AEye, Inc. however, belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this 62-stock industry is ranked #139. The industry has moved -33.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR and AEye, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

