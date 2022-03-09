Is Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is one of 1160 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAYRY's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BAYRY has returned about 5.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -11.8%. This shows that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is outperforming its peers so far this year.

AllScripts Healthcare (MDRX) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.1%.

The consensus estimate for AllScripts Healthcare's current year EPS has increased 64.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.2% this year, meaning that BAYRY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, AllScripts Healthcare belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry. This 47-stock industry is currently ranked #185. The industry has moved -20.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and AllScripts Healthcare as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.