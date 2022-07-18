Is Bay Commercial Bank (BCML) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Bay Commercial Bank (BCML) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bay Commercial Bank is one of 889 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bay Commercial Bank is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCML's full-year earnings has moved 23.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BCML has gained about 9.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -17.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Bay Commercial Bank is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. (LMST). The stock has returned 2.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC.'s current year EPS has increased 22.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bay Commercial Bank belongs to the Banks - West industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 23.7% so far this year, so BCML is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. however, belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry. Currently, this 90-stock industry is ranked #37. The industry has moved -18.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Bay Commercial Bank and LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.