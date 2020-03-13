Is BAVARIAN NORDIC (BVNRY) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has BAVARIAN NORDIC (BVNRY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BAVARIAN NORDIC is a member of our Medical group, which includes 899 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BVNRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVNRY's full-year earnings has moved 742.86% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BVNRY has returned about 7.91% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -17.57%. This shows that BAVARIAN NORDIC is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, BVNRY belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 385 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 17.53% so far this year, so BVNRY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on BVNRY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

