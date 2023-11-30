Is Bausch Health (BHC) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bausch Health (BHC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bausch Health is one of 1087 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bausch Health is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BHC's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BHC has returned about 12.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 8.1% on average. This means that Bausch Health is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. Sponsored ADR (GRCL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 97%.

In Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 25.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bausch Health belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 25.3% so far this year, so BHC is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. Sponsored ADR falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 528 stocks and is ranked #45. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -22.1%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Bausch Health and Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

