Is Battalion Oil (BATL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Battalion Oil (BATL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BATL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for BATL is its P/B ratio of 0.98. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.42. Over the past year, BATL's P/B has been as high as 2.49 and as low as -14.93, with a median of 1.27.

If you're looking for another solid Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States value stock, take a look at Civitas Resources (CIVI). CIVI is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Furthermore, Civitas Resources holds a P/B ratio of 1.14 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.42. CIVI's P/B has been as high as 1.21, as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.06 over the past 12 months.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Battalion Oil and Civitas Resources are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BATL and CIVI sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.