Is Battalion Oil (BATL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Battalion Oil (BATL). BATL is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BATL's P/B ratio of 1.37. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.47. Over the past 12 months, BATL's P/B has been as high as 2.49 and as low as -14.93, with a median of 1.38.

Finally, our model also underscores that BATL has a P/CF ratio of 1.52. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. BATL's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.76. Over the past year, BATL's P/CF has been as high as 29.59 and as low as -7.50, with a median of 2.01.

Investors could also keep in mind Geopark (GPRK), an Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Additionally, Geopark has a P/B ratio of 5.45 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 2.47. For GPRK, this valuation metric has been as high as 41.49, as low as -29.55, with a median of 8.56 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Battalion Oil and Geopark strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BATL and GPRK look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

