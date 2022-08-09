Is Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bassett Furniture (BSET) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Bassett Furniture is one of 290 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bassett Furniture is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSET's full-year earnings has moved 22.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BSET has returned 25.8% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -29.2%. This means that Bassett Furniture is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, LiveOne (LVO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.4%.

For LiveOne, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 84.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bassett Furniture belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.6% so far this year, meaning that BSET is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

LiveOne, however, belongs to the Audio Video Production industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #180. The industry has moved -31.8% so far this year.

Bassett Furniture and LiveOne could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.