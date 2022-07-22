Is Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Bassett Furniture (BSET) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bassett Furniture is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 290 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bassett Furniture is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSET's full-year earnings has moved 22.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BSET has returned about 38.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 30% on average. This shows that Bassett Furniture is outperforming its peers so far this year.

iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.2%.

Over the past three months, iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 48%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bassett Furniture belongs to the Furniture industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 14.9% so far this year, so BSET is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #231. The industry has moved -24.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Bassett Furniture and iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

