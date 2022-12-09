Is Basilea Pharmaceutica (BPMUF) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (BPMUF) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1183 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Basilea Pharmaceutica AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BPMUF's full-year earnings has moved 32.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BPMUF has returned about 26.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -15.4%. This shows that Basilea Pharmaceutica AG is outperforming its peers so far this year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 217.5%.

For AVEO Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 558 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.8% this year, meaning that BPMUF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. AVEO Pharmaceuticals is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Basilea Pharmaceutica AG and AVEO Pharmaceuticals as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

