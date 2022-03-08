Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Barrett Business Services is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 306 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Barrett Business Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBSI's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BBSI has moved about 5.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -20.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Barrett Business Services is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CBIZ (CBZ). The stock has returned 0.4% year-to-date.

In CBIZ's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Barrett Business Services belongs to the Outsourcing industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 14.4% so far this year, meaning that BBSI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CBIZ, however, belongs to the Consulting Services industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #40. The industry has moved -24.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Barrett Business Services and CBIZ. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.