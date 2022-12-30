Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Barrett Business Services is one of 332 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Barrett Business Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBSI's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BBSI has returned about 35.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 30.1%. This means that Barrett Business Services is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CRA International (CRAI). The stock has returned 30.6% year-to-date.

In CRA International's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 13.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Barrett Business Services belongs to the Outsourcing industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.4% so far this year, so BBSI is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, CRA International belongs to the Consulting Services industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #19. The industry has moved -25% year to date.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Barrett Business Services and CRA International as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

