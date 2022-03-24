Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Barrett Business Services (BBSI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Barrett Business Services is one of 306 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Barrett Business Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBSI's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BBSI has moved about 10.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 13.8%. This means that Barrett Business Services is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CBIZ (CBZ). The stock has returned 1.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for CBIZ's current year EPS has increased 5.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Barrett Business Services belongs to the Outsourcing industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.7% so far this year, so BBSI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, CBIZ belongs to the Consulting Services industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #81. The industry has moved -20.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Barrett Business Services and CBIZ as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

