Is Barings BDC (BBDC) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Barings BDC (BBDC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Barings BDC is a member of our Finance group, which includes 870 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Barings BDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBDC's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BBDC has returned 6.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 4.9% on average. As we can see, Barings BDC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Avidbank Holdings Inc. (AVBH). The stock is up 5.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Avidbank Holdings Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 5.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Barings BDC belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, a group that includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.3% so far this year, meaning that BBDC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Avidbank Holdings Inc. belongs to the Banks - West industry. This 34-stock industry is currently ranked #189. The industry has moved +7.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Barings BDC and Avidbank Holdings Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

