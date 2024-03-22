Is Barclays (BCS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Barclays (BCS). BCS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.62, which compares to its industry's average of 8.48. Over the last 12 months, BCS's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.62 and as low as 3.67, with a median of 4.38.

We also note that BCS holds a PEG ratio of 0.37. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BCS's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.82. Over the last 12 months, BCS's PEG has been as high as 3 and as low as 0.34, with a median of 2.12.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BCS has a P/S ratio of 1.13. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.27.

Finally, investors should note that BCS has a P/CF ratio of 3.99. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.47. Over the past 52 weeks, BCS's P/CF has been as high as 3.99 and as low as 2.37, with a median of 3.01.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Barclays is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BCS sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.