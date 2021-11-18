Is Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Potentially Undervalued?

While Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$24.39 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$16.60. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Baozun's current trading price of US$17.72 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Baozun’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Baozun worth?

According to my valuation model, Baozun seems to be fairly priced at around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Baozun today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $21.94, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Baozun’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Baozun generate?

NasdaqGS:BZUN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 18th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Baozun's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BZUN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BZUN, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Baozun as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - Baozun has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

