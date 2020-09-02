Is Baozun (BZUN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Baozun (BZUN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Baozun is one of 604 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BZUN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BZUN's full-year earnings has moved 11.32% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BZUN has returned 31.34% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 17.40% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Baozun is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, BZUN is a member of the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 28.45% so far this year, meaning that BZUN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on BZUN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.