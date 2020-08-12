Is Baozun (BZUN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Baozun (BZUN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BZUN and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Baozun is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 605 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BZUN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BZUN's full-year earnings has moved 19.37% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BZUN has moved about 22.31% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 18.65% on average. This shows that Baozun is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, BZUN belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.97% this year, meaning that BZUN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track BZUN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.