Is Baozun (BZUN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Baozun (BZUN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Baozun is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 606 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BZUN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BZUN's full-year earnings has moved 17.03% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BZUN has returned 39.31% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 16.31% on average. This means that Baozun is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, BZUN belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #211 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.31% so far this year, so BZUN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to BZUN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.