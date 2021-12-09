Is Banner (BANR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Banner (BANR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Banner is a member of our Finance group, which includes 902 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Banner is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BANR's full-year earnings has moved 9.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BANR has gained about 25.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 22.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Banner is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CBRE Group (CBRE). The stock is up 63.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for CBRE Group's current year EPS has increased 9.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Banner belongs to the Financial - Savings and Loan industry, a group that includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 30.9% this year, meaning that BANR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, CBRE Group belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #151. The industry has moved +6.1% year to date.

Banner and CBRE Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

