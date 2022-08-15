Is Banner (BANR) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Banner (BANR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Banner is one of 885 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Banner is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BANR's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BANR has returned about 5.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 8.1%. As we can see, Banner is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CVB Financial (CVBF). The stock is up 29.1% year-to-date.

For CVB Financial, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Banner is a member of the Financial - Savings and Loan industry, which includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.6% so far this year, so BANR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, CVB Financial belongs to the Banks - West industry. This 34-stock industry is currently ranked #21. The industry has moved -14.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Banner and CVB Financial as they could maintain their solid performance.

