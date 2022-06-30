Is Bankinter (BKNIY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bankinter SA (BKNIY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bankinter SA is one of 891 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bankinter SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKNIY's full-year earnings has moved 17.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BKNIY has returned 25% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 17.2%. This shows that Bankinter SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Chubb (CB). The stock has returned 0.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Chubb's current year EPS has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bankinter SA belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.3% so far this year, so BKNIY is performing better in this area.

Chubb, however, belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #154. The industry has moved -6.4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Bankinter SA and Chubb as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

