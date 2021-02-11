Is Bank7 (BSVN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Bank7 (BSVN). BSVN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.95 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.69. Over the last 12 months, BSVN's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.60 and as low as 3.12, with a median of 6.90.

Finally, we should also recognize that BSVN has a P/CF ratio of 7.53. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. BSVN's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11. Over the past year, BSVN's P/CF has been as high as 20.84 and as low as 4.18, with a median of 9.57.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Bank7 is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BSVN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Bank7 Corp. (BSVN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.