Is Bank7 (BSVN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Bank7 (BSVN). BSVN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.25, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.69. BSVN's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.12 and as low as 5.97, with a median of 6.81, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that BSVN has a P/B ratio of 1.36. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.56. Over the past year, BSVN's P/B has been as high as 1.91 and as low as 1.30, with a median of 1.53.

Finally, investors should note that BSVN has a P/CF ratio of 6.40. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BSVN's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.69. BSVN's P/CF has been as high as 8.91 and as low as 5.93, with a median of 7.10, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Bank7's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BSVN is an impressive value stock right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.