Is Bank7 (BSVN) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Bank7 (BSVN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Bank7 is one of 859 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bank7 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSVN's full-year earnings has moved 7.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BSVN has returned about 1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -0.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Bank7 is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD). The stock is up 34.9% year-to-date.

In Robinhood Markets, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 87% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bank7 belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry, a group that includes 56 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.8% so far this year, meaning that BSVN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Robinhood Markets, Inc. falls under the Financial - Investment Bank industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #40. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bank7 and Robinhood Markets, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.