Is Bank7 (BSVN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Bank7 (BSVN). BSVN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.61, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.19. Over the past year, BSVN's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.12 and as low as 5.97, with a median of 6.86.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BSVN's P/B ratio of 1.44. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BSVN's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.65. Over the past 12 months, BSVN's P/B has been as high as 1.91 and as low as 1.30, with a median of 1.56.

Finally, our model also underscores that BSVN has a P/CF ratio of 6.80. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. BSVN's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 10.25. Over the past year, BSVN's P/CF has been as high as 8.91 and as low as 5.93, with a median of 7.20.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Bank7's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BSVN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

