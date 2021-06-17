Is Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Bank Of Montreal (BMO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bank Of Montreal is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 895 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BMO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMO's full-year earnings has moved 18.59% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BMO has gained about 38.75% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 19.66%. As we can see, Bank Of Montreal is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, BMO belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 65 individual companies and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.89% so far this year, so BMO is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on BMO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

