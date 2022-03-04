Is Bank of Montreal (BMO) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Bank of Montreal (BMO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bank of Montreal is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 894 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bank of Montreal is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMO's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BMO has returned 8.2% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 3.7%. This shows that Bank of Montreal is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, American Financial Group (AFG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.9%.

For American Financial Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bank of Montreal is a member of the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 62 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.2% this year, meaning that BMO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, American Financial Group belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #88. The industry has moved +8.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Bank of Montreal and American Financial Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.